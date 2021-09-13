Scarborough on Vaccine Skeptics ‘Too Stupid’ to Listen to Doctors, Science: ‘Wake Up’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday told coronavirus vaccine skeptics who are “too stupid” to listen to their doctors or science to “wake up.”

Scarborough pleaded with people who are hesitant to get the vaccine to “be selfish” because their small business or job “depends” on them being vaccinated.

“You know, it’s not just about health,” Scarborough outlined. “We’ve said it a million times. If you don’t care about how your neighbor is, your children’s health, if you’re too stupid to care about what your doctor says or science and you’re just looking at QAnon conspiracy theories or you’re just looking at Facebook, wake up. Snap yourself out of it. Be selfish, if that’s what it takes, and know that your small business depends on it. Your job depends on it. Making sure your community stays up and making sure entrepreneurs actually have an economy where they can create businesses, grow jobs, and again, those jobs will mean you will be better off financially as well. So, if you can’t do it for the right reasons, if you can’t do it to protect your children and to protect your neighbors and to protect your communities and protect your friends that you go to church with or go to synagogue with, do it for your bottom line.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent