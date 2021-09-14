Behar: It Took ‘Balls’ for AOC to Wear ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress at Met Gala

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that it took “balls” for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to wear a white gown with “Tax the Rich” written across her back at the 2021 Met Gala, an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Among the attendees also was congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who caused a bit of controversy for wearing a dress that said tax the rich. Some folks said it was inappropriate for a politician for her to even be there. Others said she’s in the right place if she wants to get the wealthy on board with taxing the rich. So the question is, in y’all’s opinion, what did you all think?”

Behar said, “I don’t mind it. I mean, she goes into a situation where people are rich, and she basically says, we’re taxing you. You know? I mean, that takes courage. It takes balls to do that. It is like if I went into the RNC and said, ‘Trump lost.’ It’s a similar idea. It’s not the popular position, and she did it. I like her. I think she takes risks. I think she goes out there and goes against the grain. She stirs people up so that they get mad at her — what did they call her the other day? Young lady. Manchin called her the young lady. She’s a congresswoman, and she’s very smart.”

The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

