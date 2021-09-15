Cotton: Woodward Book, Testimony Show Biden ‘Disregarded’ Military Advice on Afghanistan Withdrawal

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the reporting in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book aligns with testimony by intelligence and military officers that President Joe Biden “disregarded the military advice he received” on the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Cotton said, “[T]hat book also reports what’s been widely reported, what we’ve heard in Congress just over the last two days in testimony from intelligence officers and senior military officers, that Joe Biden disregarded the military advice he received earlier this year about what would happen if he went forward with his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and we ought not to forget that. We ought not be distracted by that ongoing — from that ongoing fiasco for which there’s so much work still to be done.”

