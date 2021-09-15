Rand Paul Urges Milley to Take Polygraph — ‘Immediately Needs to Be Removed’ if China Talks Confirmed

Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to a report that General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called his Chinese counterpart General Li Zuocheng multiple times and told him that he would warn him ahead of any military action.

Paul told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Milley should be investigated “immediately” and called on him to take a polygraph test. Paul added that if the report is true, Milley needed “to be immediately removed of his command.” He added that if true, Milley’s actions were “treasonous.”

“It should be investigated immediately, today,” Paul declared. “He should be questioned under oath, if not with a polygraph test whether it happened. If it happened, he should be immediately relieved of his duties and court-martialed. You have to find out if it’s true. This is innuendo and rumor, propaganda perhaps, but if it is true, [he] absolutely immediately needs to be removed. We have elections. We can’t have generals overturning elections. That’s what we have always criticized in authoritarian regimes where the military takes over. This is very, very dangerous, and if this happened, Milley needs to be immediately removed of his command.”

“[He] should be immediately ordered into a room for an interview, not just a press interview, for an interview, with polygraph, which we do often for our intelligence officials, and he needs to be asked, did you call the Chinese government in defiance to your command? Did you warn them or insinuate to them that the president might attack them? That’s incredibly dangerous to the country, to the world, and if true, treasonous,” the senator concluded.

