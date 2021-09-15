U.S. Citizen: State Department Didn’t Help Me Get Out of Afghanistan, Why Did They Leave Me Behind ‘With My Family?’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Mariam Rahim, an American citizen who was rescued from Afghanistan, said that when she tried to contact the State Department, they didn’t help her and asked why she was left behind with her family.

Rahim said that she was in Afghanistan visiting her family, and while she was in the country, “the Taliban attacked Kabul. They were in Kabul. And we tried to reach [the] State Department. The State Department [didn’t] help us.”

Rahim further stated that she wants to know, “why they left me behind, and with my family?”

