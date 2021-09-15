Waltz: Aid to Afghanistan Is ‘Ransom’ for ‘Largest Hostage Crisis’ Since Iran – Planes in Mazar-E-Sharif Still Can’t Leave

The Biden Administration is trying to convince themselves that they can partner w “moderate” terrorists against the “bad“ terrorists. The intel's clear, the Taliban = al Qaeda — and it's time we formally designate the Afghan Taliban under US law a foreign terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/eWs4KcqkGl

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that planes are still stuck in Mazar-e-Sharif, the situation in Afghanistan is “the largest hostage crisis since 1979 in Tehran.” And that humanitarian aid being sent to Afghanistan will be controlled by the Taliban and is “ransom.”

Waltz stated, “Well, let’s call the situation what it is, and it’s the largest hostage crisis since 1979 in Tehran. And now you’re seeing the administration pushing humanitarian aid, which the Taliban are going to control and distribute. Let’s call that what it is, which is ransom. Those eight planes full of Americans and full of our Afghan allies are still, to this day, stuck up in an airport in Mazar-e-Sharif. … [T]he Biden administration, led by Biden and Blinken, are going down this road of we can work with good and moderate terrorists against the bad terrorists. And let’s be clear, and the intelligence is clear, the Taliban equals al Qaeda.”

