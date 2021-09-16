FNC’s Carlson: Biden Vaccine Directive an ‘Insult to Science’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson pointed out the Biden White House’s refusal to address why illegal immigrants crossing the southern U.S. border were not held to the same vaccination standards as American citizens.

It was a question FNC White House correspondent posed to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who appeared to have ignored the question.

That, according to Carlson, demonstrated the new mandate was a “sham.”

“So that’s the moment when you realize, in case you haven’t realized it yet, this whole thing is a sham,” Carlson said. “It’s all fake. It’s not about public health. If it was about public health, then you’d want to be very certain you knew the health status of the people who are coming into the country, but these are the same public health experts who told us two summers ago that BLM rallies, the riots in progress somehow couldn’t spread COVID because they’re magic or something. They’re about civil rights, so they’re not a health threat. What?”

“These rules are so incoherent they’re an insult to science,” he added. “Making you go along with them is an effort to break your spirit. We could play you a lot of different tapes. We just found this one. It tells you a lot.”

