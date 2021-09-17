Rand Paul: Under Socialized Medicine, Decisions Like Biden Changing Distribution of Antibodies Get Made ‘for Political Reasons’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that the Biden administration’s change to the distribution of monoclonal antibodies “could be that they think there are more deplorable people in Florida, more Republicans or more of the unvaccinated unwashed.” And that under socialized medicine, “decisions will be made for political reasons.”

Paul said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] “Realize this is the difference between socialized medicine and capitalism. Under capitalism, when there’s increased demand, and Florida has increased demand right now, you increase the supply. Supply matches demand in capitalism. In socialism, you have political reasons. So, it could be that they think there are more deplorable people in Florida, more Republicans or more of the unvaccinated unwashed. And so, decisions will be made for political reasons. But if this were capitalism and this were going out into the marketplace, the companies would be ramping up production and it would be distributed where it’s needed.”

