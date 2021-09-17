Tuberville: Biden’s ‘Political Decision’ to Withdraw Military First Got People Killed, He Should Have Had to Announce Botched Drone Strike

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) argued President Joe Biden should have been the one who announced that the August 29 drone strike killed civilians and not any ISIS-K members because the mistaken strike was the result of political decisions, and “you don’t take your army out before you get everybody else out, or we wouldn’t have gotten anybody killed. It would have come out a lot better if we’d have done it the right way.”

Tuberville said, “You can’t run a military without surveillance. You’ve got to have intel. on the ground. They’ve got to be there 24 hours a day. And it’s just unfortunate, you know, this is another chapter in the book of how not to retreat from a terrorist country, and running a skeleton crew and then making a guess, and this was obviously a guess that there was a bomb in this car, or this house, whatever they bombed. You’ve got to feel for the people, and you’ve got to feel for Gen. McKenzie having to get on and say that. Joe Biden should have had to get on TV and said this himself, and not left it to a general. Because this was a political decision. This was not a military decision, whether they bombed this car or whether we came out of Afghanistan. You can’t run a war on a skeleton crew and you don’t take your army out before you get everybody else out, or we wouldn’t have gotten anybody killed. It would have come out a lot better if we’d have done it the right way.”

