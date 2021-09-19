Clyburn: American People are Sick and Tired of GOP ‘Lying’ — They See Dems Are the Future

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that California’s recall results were a bellwether in which the “American people see in the Democratic Party the future of what this country ought to be.”

Clyburn said, “You know, they made some political calculations that paid off last year in many parts of the country. But I think the American people in the last several months have begun to look at exactly what’s going on here, and they are rejecting that. Now I know that people talk about California as being the left course of whatever they may call it, but California’s result, I think, shows that the American people are sick and tired of the posturing. They’re sick and tired of the lying.”

He added, “They want to see this country in a place that they can leave something for their children and grandchildren as being left for them. That’s where we are. So I think that what you saw on Saturday is a reflection of that. What you see with these Republicans not choosing to run again, some switching parties, all of those things are reflections of the fact that the American people see in the Democratic Party the future of what this country ought to be and where this country can go. I believe you’re going to see that time and time again.”

