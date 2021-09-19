Fauci: Biden Did Not Make a Mistake Announcing Boosters for Everyone

Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden did not make a mistake when he announced booster shots for the general public starting September 20, 2020, which the FDA voted against allowing.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “I want to play what President Biden said about this booster idea one month ago.”

In a video, Biden said, “The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the CDC’s committee of outside experts will be ready to start these boosters — this booster program during the week of September 20.”

Tapper said, “The FDA’s former chief scientist told CNN Friday that Biden was making that announcement ahead of time. Before the FDA and the CDC made, theirs was, quote, ‘Backwards and not helpful and at the very least,’ even though he did say appending approval. This is causing more confusion. Was it a mistake for the president to announce this before the FDA and CDC issued their guidance?”

Fauci said, “Jake, I don’t think so. The president was very clear, as was the medical group when we said we are planning to do this, and it was always said, in his official statement, in the official written statement from all of us, including the FDA and the CDC, that was pending, and on the condition of the examination of all of the data by the FDA. It’s understandable how there could have been some confusion, but what was said was pretty clear, Jake.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN