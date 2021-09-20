Mayorkas: ‘Don’t Think We Expected the Rapidity’ of Migrant Surge

During a portion of an interview aired on Monday’s “NBC Nightly News,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said DHS didn’t expect “the rapidity of the increase” of migrants that took place in Del Rio.

NBC News Correspondent Morgan Chesky asked Mayorkas if there were enough resources in place to handle the surge of migrants.

Mayorkas responded, “I don’t think we expected the rapidity of the increase that occurred.”

He also defended the deportations of Haitians saying, “We are realistic about the human tragedy of this. But we have a responsibility, not only to the well-being of the migrants themselves, but the well-being of the local communities and the American public.”

