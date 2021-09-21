AZ Gov. Ducey: ‘I Have Not Talked to the Vice President’ about Border – ‘She’s Not Called Me Once’

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said he has not talked to Vice President Kamala Harris about the border.

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “First question, governor, has the vice president called you recently about the Arizona border?”

Ducey answered, “I have not talked to the vice president. I’ve asked her to come to the Arizona border, along with the secretary of Homeland Security. And if the vice president is looking for the root causes of what’s happening, she needs to look no further than the Oval Office. This is a change in policies from the Trump/Pence administration.”

Hewitt then asked, “How often has Vice President Harris, with authority delegated to her by the president to control the border, how many times has she called you?”

Ducey responded, “She’s not called me once. She was the worst possible choice to be the border czar. She’s shown no level of seriousness on this issue throughout her entire career.”

