CBS’s King Presses Psaki on Biden Crises — ‘What Are We Doing to Justify or Explain What Appears to Be Very Bad Behavior on Our Part?’

CBS “Mornings” host Gayle King on Tuesday confronted White House press secretary Jen Psaki over President Joe Biden-created crises such as the Afghanistan withdrawal and the U.S.-Mexico border.

King asked Psaki what the Biden administration plans to do to “justify or explain what appears to be very bad behavior” by the United States.

“I think it is good to say we are going to look outward, but we can’t ignore what has happened before. We are still getting hammered for how the withdrawal from Afghanistan happened. Many people believe it was time. It is just the way it was done. So, we all agree that that’s not a good look. You look at what’s happening with immigration. You look at France saying they’ve been betrayed by the United States. So, I get that we have to look forward, but what are we doing to justify or explain what appears to be very behavior on our part now?” King asked.

Psaki disagreed with King’s assessment, saying that even though France feels betrayed by the United States, the White House doesn’t “see it that way.”

“We don’t see it that way,” Psaki replied.

The White House spokeswoman then pointed to the United States’ “long-abiding friendship” with France.

“[W]e have a long abiding friendship with them that is going to endure, and we are going to rely on that long history of friendships. But I think the president is the first to say you’ve got to work on relationships,” she added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent