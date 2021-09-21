Cuellar: Biden Administration Missed Warnings about Migrant Surge, I Talked to Transition Team about This

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said the Biden administration missed warning signs about the migrant surge at the border, and “I talked to one of the transition teams about this. These warning signs have been in for a long time.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “You’ve been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of migrants arriving at the border since the start of the year. Do you think that they missed warning signs of this latest surge of these Haitian migrants and could they have done more to prepare agents in the Del Rio area?”

Cuellar responded, “Absolutely, they’ve lost the — they haven’t seen some of those warning signs. Some of them came up on December 11. Because I remember I talked to one of the transition teams about this. These warning signs have been in for a long time. And of course, lately, those warning signs have been coming in. If we have intel. that there are large numbers of people from Haiti that are either flying in from Cuba, Ecuador, wherever they’re coming in, Venezuela, as tourists and then asking for asylum and we see large numbers, yes, that should have told us that we have to prepare.”

