Graham: We Should Give Taliban Deadline of ’30 Days’ to Let Americans Leave Afghanistan ‘Or Else’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he fears the Taliban is “letting out small groups” of people “over a long period of time to have leverage over us,” and argued that the U.S. should tell the Taliban, “you’ve got 30 days to get all of our people out or else.”

Graham stated, “We need to have a hearing about what relationship we have with Afghanistan. Okay, how do you get on the plane? 28 Americans got on a plane from Afghanistan to Qatar, thank you to the Qataris. What system is in play to get you on that plane? Why do you get on and somebody else doesn’t? Are we paying money to the Taliban? I want to know the system that’s in place to get our people out, and what are we doing about the thousands of Afghan interpreters, translators, and fighters who fought along our side? So, my fear is the Taliban are milking us dry, that they’re letting out small groups over a long period of time to have leverage over us, and I’d like to turn it on them. I’d like to say, you’ve got 30 days to get all of our people out or else.”

