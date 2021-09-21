Mayorkas: ‘Horrified’ by Border Control on Horseback — It’s Under Investigation

Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that he was “horrified” by recent images of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback confronting Haitian migrants along the Rio Grande River.

Mayorkas said, “I too was horrified by the images captured by photographers with respect to the activities of Border Patrol agents of horseback. We do not condone. We do not tolerate any mistreatment of any migrant. What we did is we directed an immediate investigation of the events captured in the photographs and on video. I have ensured that the top leadership of the office of professional responsibility lead that investigation and that it be conducted thoroughly and swiftly. We need this resolved swiftly. In fact, I anticipate that the results of the investigation will be available by the end of next week. I’ve committed to making the results public.”

He continued, “I directed that the office of professional responsibility be on-site in Del Rio 24/7 to make sure that the conduct of our employees is consistent with the policies, the training, and values of this department. Lastly, the individuals who are the subject of the investigation are on administrative duties, not executing duties, and not to be interacting with other migrants at this time. The actions we are taking are swift and strong, and we will take further action as the facts in the investigation compel.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN