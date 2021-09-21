Mike Lee: Poor and Middle Class Suffer Most from Waves of Uncontrolled Illegal Immigration, Not the Rich

On Tuesday’s “Sean Hannity Show,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) argued that “the people who are most harmed by uncontrolled waves of illegal immigration are not the rich people, and they’re not the people living in New York and other big metropolitan centers in America.” Instead, “people who suffer most from them are poor, middle-class Americans, especially lower-income Americans who live on or near the U.S.-Mexico border.”

Lee said, “You know what makes me sad, Sean, as someone who lived for two years on the U.S.-Mexico border as a young missionary thirty years ago? I can tell you that the people who are most directly impacted, the people who are most harmed by uncontrolled waves of illegal immigration are not the rich people, and they’re not the people living in New York and other big metropolitan centers in America. They’re — people who suffer most from them are poor, middle-class Americans, especially lower-income Americans who live on or near the U.S.-Mexico border. Every time they weaken these borders, it makes life difficult, makes the American Dream more unattainable for those people who are most vulnerable to that sort of thing, which is Americans, poor and middle class, especially on or near borders.”

