MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Nihilistic’ GOP ‘Willing to Destroy the U.S. Economy Just to Own the Libs’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid opened her show “The ReidOut” Wednesday by calling Republicans “nihilistic” for not voting to raise the debt ceiling.

Discussing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) saying Republicans “will not support legislation that raises the debt limit,” Reid said, “We begin “The ReidOut” tonight with a political party that is so nihilistic they are literally willing to destroy the U.S. economy just to own the libs.”

She continued, “Republicans are refusing to vote to increase the debt ceiling, which could have catastrophic results. According to a report from Moody’s, a prolonged debt ceiling breach could cost up to 6 million jobs, wipe out $15 trillion in household wealth and surge the unemployment rate to 9%.”

Reid added, “It’s clear it’s a straight-up dereliction of duty. The thing is, Mitch McConnell doesn’t care what happens to Americans. He sees an opportunity for Democrats to go at out alone on increasing the debt limit so that he can run ads against them and get that Senate majority leader gavel back. That is really all he cares about. We already saw the beginning of it today with Republicans says that this was a consequence of a liberal spending spree. That’s a flat-out lie. Part of the reason Congress needs to raise the debt ceiling is to pay for the previous bipartisan COVID relief bill passed when Donald Trump was president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN