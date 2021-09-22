Zeldin: ‘Very Telling’ That Dems Take a Stand on Funding Iron Dome, Not American Equipment Going to Taliban

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) stated that it’s “very telling” that House Democrats are “not lighting their hair on fire with regards to billions of U.S. weapons and equipment going to the Taliban,” but are doing so on funding the Iron Dome.

Zeldin said, “It saves lives. It’s defensive. It’s there to defend civilians who are being attacked. We just saw this play out a few months ago, as Hamas terrorists were launching rockets at Israel. … I view the alliance between the United States and Israel to be important. I think it’s very telling that this is the stand, not lighting their hair on fire with regards to billions of U.S. weapons and equipment going to the Taliban, lighting their hair on fire with regards to a state-of-the-art piece of equipment, a strategic alliance, a partnership that helps us. I think it’s very telling that the Democrats have folded on this.”

