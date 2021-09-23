Cruz: South Texas Democrats Threatening to Leave Party over ‘Open Borders’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Democrats in South Texas, which he explained was a long-time Democratic Party stronghold, were weighing leaving the party over the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cruz also said that as long as the Biden administration refused to apply the law, the problem would worsen.

“Laura, I got to tell you the last few weeks, I traveled all along South Texas, and not just Del Rio, I was in Uvalde, I was in Laredo, I was in McAllen, I was in Roma, I was in Edinburg,” he said. “I did roundtables with ranchers and farmers down there with sheriffs and law enforcement, with local elected officials.”

“Most of the local elected officials in South Texas are Democrats, and that’s long been a Democratic area of the state,” Cruz continued. “I got to tell you, every elected Democrat I met with was so horrified by what’s happening at the border. They said to me over and over again, they said, Listen, if the Democratic Party is the party of open borders, count me out. I can’t support this.”

“And it is an unfolding disaster,” he added. “And yet today’s Washington Democrats, there’s not a single one of them who cares. Joe Biden won’t go down to the border; Kamala Harris won’t go down to the border of the Rio Grande Valley. She won’t go to Del Rio. They insist these problems aren’t happening and this lawlessness – we’re already at 1.2 million illegal immigrants, we’re on a path to 2 million. And as long as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refuse to apply the law, it’s going to keep getting worse.”

