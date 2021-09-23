GOP Rep. Gonzales: House Dems ‘Finally’ Care about Border Now That They Can Make It about Race

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) criticized some House Democrats for “finally getting involved in this border crisis” for reasons that are “racially driven.”

Gonzales stated, “I think the loser in all of this is the American public. Here you have the House Democrats finally getting — some of the House Democrats finally getting involved in this border crisis. And it’s not because of the 33 abuse allegations by HHS for migrant children. It’s not by some of the other chaos you’re seeing. But it’s racially driven. Out of the 1.5 million migrants that have come over, many of them are brown, many of them have Hispanic descent coming from Central and South America. Why was there no outrage then? The loser in all of this is the American public.”

