Gov. Newsom: Vaccine Mandate for Kids ‘on the Table’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that his state was considering requiring the COVID vaccination for school-age children.

Newson said, “We’re the first state to do a state home order for a state to require all state employees to get vaccinated or tested as well as school employees to do the same. So we’re leaning in. As a consequence, we have the lowest case rates in America, even though our state is larger than 21 state populations combined.”

He continued, “So we want to continue to be vigilant, we want to continue to lean in. We still have a lot of work to do. I worry about a winter surge. So yes, it’s now back on the table to get our kids vaccinated 12-17. We’re not seeing the numbers we’re seeing for other age cohorts. The decision will be made over the course of the next few days. We have a lot of partners with 1,050 school districts in the state of California, the largest school system in the United States. But it is true, our health director said it today that this is on the table, it’s being debated, and over the next few days, we will come out with some recommendations.”

