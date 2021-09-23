Kennedy: ‘A Bunch of Pink-Haired Wokers Who Don’t Know Their Ass from Their Elbow’ May Be Running Biden Immigration Policy

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) noted all of the problems facing the country under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

He also questioned those making policy judgments on behalf of the Biden administration, especially on the subject of immigration.

Partial transcript as follows:

Sean, I can’t think of a single presidential administration that has broken more plates in its first nine months than the Biden administration. I mean, think about it, you were talking about it earlier — Afghanistan, inflation, crime, critical race theory, gas prices, the destruction of America’s energy independence.

And yet, of all of the president screw-ups, there’s not a single one greater than the crisis at the border, and it is a crisis. This year, over 2 million people will come into this country illegally, and we don’t have the slightest idea who they are. Now, I think it’s worth asking why?

And to me, there are only one or two possible explanations. The first is incompetence. It may be that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy a bunch of pink-haired wokers who don’t know their ass from their elbow. I use ass in the King James Bible sense.

It may be that the president’s put in charge of his immigration policy people who shouldn’t be allowed to think for themselves because it’s too dangerous. It may be that the president is put in charge of his immigration policy people who are bilingual. They speak English — speak English and stupid.

Now, the second part, the second possibility is that this is all intentional. That the president believes in an open border policy and you have to watch what people do not what they say, and that he doesn’t want to say it to the American people because he knows that that’ll be about as popular with the American people as a —