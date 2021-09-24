Maher: Biden Seems ‘More Trumpy’ on Foreign Affairs

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said President Joe Biden’s foreign affairs policy “does seem more Trumpy than Bideny.”

Maher said, “Okay, so, here’s a thought that I never thought I’d have to be confronting in this year, which is that Biden, a lot of people are saying, is too Trumpy, especially in foreign affairs.”

After reading from an opinion piece by Washington Post columnist and CNN host Fareed Zakaria on the subject, and citing sending Haitian migrants back to Haiti as another example, Maher stated, “It does seem more Trumpy than Bideny. I’m very surprised.”

Maher added that it’s not always bad to be “America first” and defended America’s submarine deal with Australia.

