McCaskill: Senate Republicans ‘Privately Embarrassed’ by Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ He Won 2020

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), now an NBC News contributor, said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that most of the Republicans in the Senate were privately embarrassed at former president Donald Trump’s “big lie” that he won the 2020 presidential election.

McCaskill said, “Most of the Republicans in the Senate are privately embarrassed at the big lie and the fact that all of them are too timid to take on what is now, without any doubt the controlling base of their party.”

She continued, “I think everyone gets what is going on. I think there is frustration because we have such an evenly divided Senate. We have an evenly divided Senate and have a majority because we have a couple of people elected that frankly, especially those in states that Trump won by more than 20 points. I mean, they are Democrats, but they are there because they have always campaigned as somebody who was more moderate than the Democratic Party. So we have this horrible conflict of trying to get to 51 on things or trying to reform the filibuster to get at this. That’s why it’s so important, and by the way, even doing this stuff in Washington doesn’t necessarily take care of the state and local level.”

McCaskill added, “So take a chill here and real lead if we did away with the filibuster, that doesn’t fix this problem. You got to fix the problem at the local level so start paying attention to who your local recorder is, who the county clerk is, who your secretary of state is, get involved in those elections.”

