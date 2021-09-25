Dem Rep. Green: We Should Grant Protection to All Haitian Migrants Despite Title 42, ‘Healthcare Needs Can Be Met’ in U.S.

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) argued that Temporary Protected Status should be given to Haitian migrants at the border, and this should override Title 42, “Because the healthcare needs can be met and satisfied in this country. We just have to be a better country, and I think we are a better country.”

Green said he thinks President Joe Biden isn’t giving TPS to all Haitian migrants due to Title 42, “which allows for the removal of persons for health reasons, when juxtaposed to TPS, Temporary Protected Status. But I believe that Temporary Protected Status ought to trump this. Because the healthcare needs can be met and satisfied in this country. We just have to be a better country, and I think we are a better country.”

