Liz Cheney: Can ‘Absolutely Win Reelection — Vote Against Me Is a Vote in Allegiance to Trump over the Constitution

During an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) declared she could “absolutely” win reelection despite impeaching former President Donald Trump.

Trump has endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman in the race to unseat Cheney, who was removed from her House GOP leadership position after voting to impeach the former president for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney emphasized the importance of her race, adding that a vote against her in favor of a Trump-endorsed candidate was a vote for “somebody who’s put allegiance to Trump above allegiance to the Constitution.”

“The Republican Party here has disowned you. They’ve called for your resignation. We’ve been told your approval rating here is down around 30%. Can you win this seat?” CBS’s Leslie Stahl asked.

“Absolutely,” Cheney replied. “I think it’s going to be the most important House race in 2022, and it will be one where people do have the opportunity to say we want to stand for the Constitution.”

She added, “A vote against me in this race, a vote for whomever Donald Trump has endorsed, is a vote for somebody who’s willing to perpetuate the big lie, somebody who’s put allegiance to Trump above allegiance to the Constitution.”

