CNN’s Lemon: Trump Supporters ‘Not Playing with Reality’– Should Face ‘Consequences’ for Believing Trump Won

CNN anchor Don Lemon on Monday during the handoff from Chris Cuomo said that supporters of former President Donald Trump were not in “reality” and should face consequences for the damage they’re doing to our democracy by believing Trump won in 2020.

Lemon said, “There is one political party in this country that is working on reality, and that is the Democratic Party. But even in that, they’re not governing very well at the moment. They are not performing the duty of being good politicians in the moment. They don’t see the urgency of what is happening across the country with voting rights, the urgency of what is happening with the big lie. They are still operating on thinking that ‘Oh, everything is normal. You know, we’ve got to play politics, as usual.’ It’s not politics as usual. What is happening of the right is not politics as usual. What is happening on the right is not right. It’s wrong. They should pay the consequences for what they’re doing to our democracy, the damage they’re doing to our democracy, and the damage they’re doing to this republic.”

He continued, “We listen to the fringes too much. The fringes have the loudest voices. The fringes all the way on the right have the loudest voices. The people who are not, you know, playing with reality, the Trumpers, we listen to them too much.”

Lemon added, “I’m telling you, if you’re Republican and you care about what is happening in this country, you need to get on the Democrat side to get your party in order. That is the only way to fix it.”

