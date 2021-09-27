McCarthy on Border Crisis: ‘Democrats Ignore the Problems They Ignite’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized President Joe Biden and his administration’s handling of the ongoing border crisis.

McCarthy expressed his concern with the open border policy, which he warned is exacerbated by the mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, which led to the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. McCarthy asserted that Democrats created the problem, and now they choose to “ignore it.”

“This is a real concern now that what has happened in Afghanistan, now that you have had 5,000 prisoners escape — ISIS-k and others — when the world knows the place to come into America is just to travel to Mexico and go directly across the border. The most scary part about this is the Democrats ignore the problems they ignite. If it wasn’t for Fox News with your drone showing this, the first reaction from this administration was to deny your drone to show the rest of the world. Then they told us that they were going to send these people back, trying to stop the flow. Now we learn this Sunday we were lied to. And no, they were not sent back. The majority of everyone was sent into this country.”

“And when you look at the numbers, more than 1.2 million people have been apprehended coming across this border this year. It is breaking all records for the last 20 years. But it is not just people. It is drugs — fentanyl. A 300% increase going throughout our country, killing our citizens. This has got to stop, but it is the way the administration handles every crisis,” he added. “They ignore it.”

