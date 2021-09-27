Omar on Manchin, Sinema: We ‘Didn’t Envision Having Republicans as Part of Our Party’ – They’re Using GOP Talking Points on Reconciliation

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said that she is saddened that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are using “Republican talking points” on the reconciliation bill and Democrats “obviously didn’t envision having Republicans as part of our party.”

Omar said, “It is saddening to see them use Republican talking points. We obviously didn’t envision having Republicans as part of our party. And I hope that they will understand that Democrats need to be united behind the president’s agenda, and we need to have urgent conversations on how to get this agenda done.”

