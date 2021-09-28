Blackburn: Milley Should Have Spent More Time on Withdrawal Plan ‘Rather Than Trying to Polish’ His Image with Reporters

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) responded to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley admitting that he talked to reporters for various books by stating that Milley is “very proud of his political aggressiveness” and should have been working on a withdrawal plan and “watching the Taliban’s advancement and paying more attention to that, rather than trying to polish up his resume and his image.”

Blackburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “I think this is Mark Milley being very proud of his political aggressiveness that he has displayed. I’ve talked to a lot of people that have known him throughout his career, and they felt that he was very aggressive politically throughout his career. We’ll have more questions for Gen. Milley when I step back in the hearing room. But here is the thing: He chose to put that time on talking to these reporters, helping them write these books, providing information when he should have been working on a withdrawal plan to get our citizens, our troops, our allies out of Afghanistan. He should have been watching the Taliban’s advancement and paying more attention to that, rather than trying to polish up his resume and his image.”

