Dem Sen. Blumenthal: ‘We Know More’ about Allies Still in Afghanistan Than ‘Many’ of Those We Already Evacuated

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) discussed evacuating Afghan allies from Afghanistan and said that “I think that we know more about these folks who are still there than many of the 125,000 who were airlifted in the days preceding our withdrawal.”

Blumenthal stated, “[W]hat I’ve been told often by the State Department or others is, we need to vet these folks. We need to know more about them. We need to have someone on the ground. Well, we have nobody on the ground. That happened as a result of our withdrawal, whatever you think about the policy. We’ve been working through the Qataris. I’ve been in touch with foreign governments who have assisted us, and I think that we know more about these folks who are still there than many of the 125,000 who were airlifted in the days preceding our withdrawal.”

