Progressive Caucus Chair Jayapal: ‘Majority of Our Members’ Won’t Support Infrastructure Bill Without Reconciliation Bill

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said that the majority of the members of the Progressive Caucus will not support the smaller infrastructure bill without the reconciliation package.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “If the infrastructure bill — the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — does come to the floor on Thursday for a vote without any action, any formal action yet on the reconciliation package, the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, how will you vote?”

Jayapal responded, “I will not be able to support that, and neither will the majority of our members. And let’s just be clear, we are ready to support that if people stick to the deal we originally made. That was the deal coming out of the Senate. It’s why 12 Democratic senators…signed a letter recently saying that was the commitment they were given, is they vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and then we in the House finish the reconciliation bill with the Senate, agree on that package, pass that package, and then we would pass the infrastructure bill. So, this is too important to leave people behind. We are not going to do that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett