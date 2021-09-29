Behar: Sinema, Manchin ‘Enemies’ of the Democracy –- They Will Get Trump Reelected

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) were enemies of the democracy for opposing President Joe Biden’s 3.5 trillion dollar reconciliation bill.

Behar said, “What I think is making Biden administration shakey right now is what’s going on in the democrats, between the moderates and the progressives, because he was really on track to be the next Lyndon Johnson with the great society programs.”

She continued, “The Democrats have the numbers to make it happen, but Manchin and Sinema are standing in their way. They call themselves Democrats. Those will be the ruination of this nation, those two.

She added, “These people are destroying the country, in my opinion.”

Behar concluded, “We are so in trouble in this country. I don’t know people understand how dire the situation is. If the Democrats lose the Republicans — who are so corrupt right now and we all know that, they’ll move in, Trump will run in 2024, he might win because of all the cheating that’s going on. We can’t let this happen. Manchin and Sinema must be brought to task. They’re the enemies right now of the democracy. As you pointed out before, yes, we have a great democracy, but it’s really on life support right now because of these two people.”

