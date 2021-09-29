DeSantis: ‘Pathetic’ Biden Is Playing Politics with Peoples Lives by Rationing COVID Treatment

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that President Joe Biden was playing pathetic political games with people’s lives by rationing Florida’s supply of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody.

DeSantis said, “We set up 25 different sites throughout the state telling people that early treatment saves lives. What we were seeing is when we have the Delta surge, most of the people being admitted to the hospital not only didn’t get monoclonal antibodies, they didn’t even know about monoclonal antibodies. This is not something that people like Fauci were talking about. So we helped raise the profile and also expand access. The results are the statewide hospital census for COVID patients has gone down 34 days in a row. Our hospital admissions on a daily basis have gone down about 75%.”

He continued, “Here’s the thing, when it’s apparent that it works, that is on the Biden administration decided to take from Florida and to cut our allotment. So what we had to do— and the reason is they control all the Regeneron, they had a deal with them, so they dramatically cut our supply. So what we did — we did a deal with GlaxoSmithKline, who also has an effective monoclonal antibody. So we now have that in the state of Florida. Our message to Floridians is we want to get you the treatment you need. Biden doesn’t want to give it to you, but I’m going to come hell, or high water do whatever I can to get it for you.”

Hannity said, “Biden never mentioned monoclonal antibodies. You had already set up your centers in Florida. You acted immediately, and it’s shown to be effective with the breakthrough cases, especially and also for people unvaccinated. Then he rations it. I’ve checked, and what I’ve discovered is there’s no shortage of Regeneron or monoclonal antibodies in the country, is there? So that would mean there’s no reason to ration anything, right?

DeSantis said, “Well, they say there’s not, and if that’s true, then you’re right, Sean, it’s just punitive against Florida because he is so obsessed with attacking Florida. He does that rather than does his job. I think though they are trying to husband it because they understand Delta is going to hit every aspect of this country at some point.”

He added, “At the end of the day, if there’s a single person in this country who needs this treatment, whose life could be saved, and they can’t get it because of Biden is playing politics, you know, how pathetic is that? That is not leadership.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN