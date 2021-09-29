MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Republicans Knew Donald Trump Was a Big, Fat Liar’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that Republican voters knew former President Donald Trump was a “big, fat liar” but still supported him.

Wallace said, “Matthew, as a strategist with whom I worked alongside, I understood this about voters, one they don’t like to be lied to. Two, they want to see government deliver. The current Republican Party breaks those rules. The Republicans lie to them all the time. It would seem Republicans knew Donald Trump was a big, fat liar. They stayed with him, of them are still with him.”

She added, “In terms of delivering I mean Texas has delivered gun laws that endanger all Texans. It has been AWOL on COVID protections, that has killed Texans. It has taken away reproductive rights which has Texas women and couples in some instances fleeing the state for health care. How do you undo what is really an upside down dynamic in terms of how traumatized sort of Stockholm Syndrome Republicans feel about their failed leaders?”

Former strategist for former President George W. Bush Matthew Dowd who is running for lieutenant governor of Texas as a Democrat said, “I am going to tell the truth. I am going to show my values, why I loved raising my children here, why I live here, what is fundamental about this state that I love.”

