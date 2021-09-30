Cotton: ‘We Had Time’ to Evacuate All Americans and ‘Vast Majority’ of SIV Holders ‘Well Before August’ – State Dept. ‘Wouldn’t Do It’

On Wednesday’s “Sean Hannity Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that if the State Department had begun the evacuation of Afghanistan when the military came up with plans to do so back in April, we would have had “time to get all Americans out and green card holders and their families and the vast majority of the approved and vetted special immigrant visa holders well before August, and they wouldn’t do it.”

Cotton said, “[T]hey even testified, yesterday, Sean, as well, that the military began to lay out evacuation plans as early as April and May, immediately after Joe Biden made his fateful decision. Now, the military is not responsible for noncombatant evacuation operations. That decision rests with the State Department, which is run by Joe Biden’s longtime aide, Tony Blinken. … So, we had time to get all Americans out and green card holders and their families and the vast majority of the approved and vetted special immigrant visa holders well before August, and they wouldn’t do it. Because they didn’t want Joe Biden’s decision to look like the catastrophe that it became clear to the world in August.”

