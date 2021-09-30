Rep. Omar on $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Package: ‘We Made a Promise to the American People to Deliver’

During a Thursday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) emphasized the importance of passing the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, which is currently at a deadlock.

According to Omar, Democrats “made a promise to the American people to deliver” on that massive investment, which she said must get done.

“What’s your reaction to the idea that you ought to vote first on infrastructure, hard infrastructure, get that done, and then move to the larger bill?” MSNBC’s Willie Geist asked.

“The speaker yesterday said we needed legislative action on the reconciliation budget, which is the larger part of the president’s agenda,” Omar replied. “The president continues to ask for us to fully send him the agenda intact in the two pieces of legislation, and we remain steadfast on that strategy that was crafted and negotiated months ago.”

“Joe Manchin himself said the only path forward was to track a process where we would have, you know, the ability to craft these two pieces of legislation, pass them together, and send it to the president’s desk so we can celebrate having accomplished the president’s agenda,” she continued. “We remain committed to that. The speaker knows that. The speaker has been onboard with that agenda. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is on board with that agenda. You have to remember we made a promise to the American people to deliver on these items and to create this real investment in their lives, and we must do that.”

