Dem Rep. Dean: Biden Told Us Size of Reconciliation Bill ‘Is Not Going to Be the $3.5 Trillion Number’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that during his meeting with Congressional Democrats, President Joe Biden admitted that the dollar amount for the budget reconciliation bill “is not going to be” $3.5 trillion.

Dean said, “He was pragmatic, realistic, a man of great experience, who said, look, clearly, I have to be straight-up with you, it is not going to be the $3.5 trillion number that we would all like — or many, many of us, like me, would like. And so, he said, instead of picking a number, what I ask of you — this was literally his call to action for us — what I ask for you are the programmatic things that must be in the bill, and then we can do the math from there.”

