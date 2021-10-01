MSNBC Guest Mystal: SCOTUS ‘Thieves’ Attempting to Take Way Rights of Women, Minorities

MSNBC regular and The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Friday on “All In” that the conservative justices of the Supreme Court of the United States are “thieves” attempting to take away the rights of women and minorities.

When asked about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito criticizing the media, Mystal said, “It’s also thin skin for a purpose. There’s a reason they don’t want journalists talking about them. If you were going to make a set of decisions that were massively unpopular, that might actually wake the opposition party up from its 40-year stupor and try to do something to take away your power, would you A, want people to know about it? Or B, want people to not know about it so you can employ the Shaggy defense, ‘Oh, it was not me. I don’t know who took away women’s rights.'”

He added, “That the Supreme Court is right now. I am not being hyperbolic about this. They are thieves, thieves who have set out in the night to take away rights from women, take away rights from minorities, take away rights from vulnerable communities. What all this charm offensive, that is the thieves shooting out the security cameras before they pull off their heist, which is coming this term.”

