Blackburn: Democrat Spending Plan Is the ‘Build Back Broke Agenda’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” agenda, which remains under consideration by Congress despite struggles to come to an agreement on it over the last few weeks.

The Tennessee Republican lawmaker told host Maria Bartiromo that the plan was shaping up more like a “build back broke” agenda.

She also criticized the plan for a component that would allow the federal government to monitor financial transactions.

“Maria, we know that the ‘Build Back Better’ agenda has become the Biden build back broke agenda,” she said. “And the American people have figured out that what they’re trying to do is institutionalized socialism. They’re trying to do a takeover of the country in one vote. They want government control of your kids. They want to look at your bank account for every transaction over $600. Anything thing that you do on Venmo and PayPal, they want a part of that transaction.”

“They want government control of health care,” Blackburn added. “They want to demoralize the military, close the churches, destroy your faith in the American system. And then here they’re going to come with the socialist program to run your life from cradle to grave, daylight to dark.”

