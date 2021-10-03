Border Patrol Union’s Judd: ‘I’ve Never Seen the Morale Any Lower than It Is Right Now’

Even though President Joe Biden has been in office only eight-and-a-half months, his policies have had a remarkably negative impact on the morale of the Border Patrol, according to National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 at the annual Federation for American Immigration Reform’s annual “Hold Their Feet to the Fire” event, Judd, whose organization is the Border Patrol’s union, said he had never seen morale any lower than right now and blamed Biden directly.

“The ebbs and flows are insane,” Judd said. “I started my career under President Clinton. Now, I’m with Biden, unfortunately. But yeah — I’ve never seen the morale any lower than it is right now. When you have a president who is willing to throw his employees under the bus for doing what he ordered them to do, that’s crazy. But he did that because he had to deflect from his failures on what’s taking place on the border right now.”

“He’s completely and totally failed the American public,” he continued. “And because of that, he had to find a scapegoat. And he did that to the horse patrol due to a few cherry-picked photos that didn’t depict exactly what was taking place and have since been debunked. Even The New York Times issued a retraction — not just whip, they issued that nobody was struck. The photographer himself came out and said nobody was hit with anything — whip, reins, it doesn’t matter. Nobody was hit, and, of course, President Biden said that they ran them over with the horses, and he said they will pay. That is completely and totally ridiculous.”

When asked if Judd thought the low Border Patrol morale topped stages of the Obama presidency, Judd said it had.

“Oh yeah, by far,” he replied. “Nothing even comes close to this.”

