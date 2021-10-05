Fmr. Border Patrol Chief Scott: We Warned Dropping Policies Would Lead to ‘Influx of Mass Migration That We Would Not Be Able to Control’

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said that he and his staff “made it very clear” during transition meetings for the Biden administration “that if we dropped all of the initiatives that had been put in place over the last several years, that we would get an influx of mass migration that we would not be able to control.”

Scott stated, “I personally participated in some of the transition meetings. My staff participated in all of the transition meetings. We made it very clear that if we dropped all of the initiatives that had been put in place over the last several years, that we would get an influx of mass migration that we would not be able to control. The current Secretary, Mayorkas, he was part of DHS before. He ran CIS. He clearly understands and knows how to control the border and what needs to take place.”

He added, “I do know that they were briefed. I was very clear. There are people involved in this process that have been involved before, and they’re choosing not to take simple, commonsense steps to secure the border.”

