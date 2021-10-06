Hawley: FBI Could Be Going to the Border Instead of Going After Parents

Tuesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) criticized the announcement from Attorney General Merrick Garland that the federal government would intervene where it saw fit to addressed perceived threats against educators and school boards.

Carlson suggested a better use of the feds time would be to secure the southern U.S. border.

“Well, you can imagine, Tucker, some things that FBI agents could be doing like maybe going to the border where we have an unprecedented surge of the crime of illegal immigration of drug smuggling, but no, instead we’re going to go after parents,” he said. “I mean, can I just say you know that you’ve lost the argument when you are sending FBI agents to try and silence voting tax-paying parents, trying to silence them.”

“I mean, I can’t think of an instance in American history when anything like this has happened before,” Hawley added. “It’s another first for Joe Biden, and it’s a bad one.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor