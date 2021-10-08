Maher: Activists Followed Sinema into the Bathroom, Then Went Back to Saying Campuses Should Be a Safe Space

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher mocked the activists who followed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) into a bathroom by joking that after following Sinema into the bathroom, “they went back to demanding that we make campuses a safe space.” And stated that when things like the bathroom incident happen, “I don’t know where it ends.”

Maher stated, “So, she was at Arizona State University at an event and a gang of Gen Z activists followed her into the bathroom, started yelling at her in the bathroom, while she was peeing. And then they went back to demanding that we make campuses a safe space. Yeah, I think that’s a little over the top.”

Later, Maher said, “I think this is outrageous. I just — I mean, you may not like the politics. But when this shit starts to happen, I don’t know where the safe space is in America, and I don’t know where it ends.”

