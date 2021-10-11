GOP Rep. Gonzales: ‘Life on the Border Is Hell for Us’

During a Monday interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) highlighted the ongoing issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gonzales, who represents a district along the border, described the border crisis as “hell.” He said the situation there is getting “worse” and lamented that President Joe Biden is “doing nothing to secure this border.”

“As most people, you know, have … Columbus Day off, life on the border is hell for us,” Gonzales emphasized. “You know, in Del Rio, I was there last week with a couple of members of Congress. This was after kind of the peak of what we saw, the 15,000-plus under the bridge, and nothing really has changed. Border Patrol sector chiefs are telling me over 850 migrants are being caught every day. They’re also telling me that under that bridge, there is remnants of yellow fever, tuberculosis, COVID. They’re taking samples of the soil there under the bridge. It’s pure chaos. Now, 90 miles from there is a little town called Sonora. Just a couple of days ago, there was a high-speed chase through Sonora. This isn’t anything new. Sadly, things along the border are getting worse, and Joe Biden is canceling the wall. He’s canceling contracts. This administration is doing nothing to help secure this border.”

“[T]here is a threat on our southern border — drugs, terrorism, not to mention the violence that the cartels offer. Meanwhile, it also impacts us financially. You know, our communities along the border rely on that commerce and trade between Mexico. The chaos that Joe Biden has caused is impacting everybody,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent