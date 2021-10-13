Carville: Biden, Dems Using ‘Idiotic Strategy’ — ‘They Think it’s Beneath Them’ to Sell There Agenda

Former Clinton adviser James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Joe Biden and the Democrats were using an “idiotic” strategy to sell the Build Back Better agenda.

Carville said, “Democrats in Congress are asked to do very popular things. It doesn’t take much courage to negotiate prescription drug prices. It doesn’t take much courage to raise taxes on the wealthy. It doesn’t take much courage for expand health care. Somebody has to get into the room, OK. We want to do ten things, we can do five. Take the other five and run them in 2022. They have got to understand the reality is they’re just running around like people in a locker room banging their helmets against the lockers. That is not going to do you any good. You are not going move any further than Joe Manchin, and Kyrsten Sinema. So quit this idiotic protesting and hounding them. Tell President Biden get them in the room, get the speaker in there, get the majority leader, let’s hammer something out and what we don’t get let’s go for it in 2022. This is an idiotic strategy I’m seeing. These are all popular things.”

Melber said, “Is that a failure of Democratic messaging?”

Carville said, “Of course it is. They didn’t get out in the country enough, didn’t sell it enough.”

When Melber asked why Democrats did not sell Biden’s plan more, Carville said, “They think it’s beneath them to go out and sell.”

