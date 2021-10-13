FNC’s Turley: Special Counsel Needs to Investigate Joe, Hunter Biden’s Possible ‘Influence-Peddling Operation’

On Wednesday, Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley called for a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for reportedly sharing a bank account. The younger Biden is already under federal investigation over his taxes.

Turley said on “Fox & Friends” that money was reimbursed into the shared account from an individual associated with a company with ties to China and Russia. He cautioned that “there’s serious questions about whether the Biden family conducted an extensive influence-peddling operation.”

“This undermines much of what the president has said, but it’s not the first time. You know, the president has repeatedly said he has no knowledge, no involvement in these investments. That has been contradicted by witnesses and emails,” Turley stated. “He’s referred to in some emails as ‘the Big Guy,’ and some of those emails indicate an actual percentage cut was discussed for now-President Biden. With these disclosures, we have accounts being used to pay both Hunter and Joe Biden and money being reimbursed to Hunter Biden from an individual associated with a company called Rosemont Seneca. Now, that’s a company that has been tied to payments from China and Russia, and so this is getting more and more serious.”

“The question is why the Justice Department hasn’t considered the appointment of a special counsel,” he continued. “We know there’s a criminal investigation going on into the tax issues, possible money laundering, but there’s also serious questions about whether the Biden family conducted an extensive influence-peddling operation involving not just Hunter but his uncle and potentially the President of the United States, and what a special counsel can do is produce a report. And we really are in a position where we need an independent report to be done.”

