ABC’s Hostin: RBG Never Understood ‘Intersectionality of Women and Blackness’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not understand the “intersectionality of women and blackness.”

Behar said, “Katie Couric, who is coming on the show in a couple of weeks, is raising eyebrows for admitting that when she interviewed late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2016, she apparently edited out Ginsburg comments on pro-athletes who take a knee during the anthem saying that — this is what she took out…’They have contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from.’ Couric said she removed it to protect her.”

She continued, “She didn’t want RGB to look bad to her liberal fans.”

Behar added that Ginsburg said kneeling during the anthem was “dumb and disrespectful.”

Hostin said, “Yeah, you know, I was really conflicted about this because, as many know, I was a fan of I still remain a fan of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I actually honored her when she was still alive at the LBJ foundation.”

She continued, “She was there, and I read one of her opinions to her, and I’ve taken pictures with her and have spoken with her extensively. So I was very disappointed when I heard about this. She actually apologized for these words. She said at the time in 2016. She said some of you have inquired about a book interview about how I felt about Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who refused to stand for the anthem. She claimed she was barely aware of the incident or its purpose. ‘My comments were inappropriately dismissive and harsh. I should have declined to respond.'”

Behar said, “Oh, so she thought better of it.”

Hostin said, “She didn’t say she didn’t feel that way. She just said her comments were dismissive and harsh. Colin did respond at that time and said he was disappointed to hear a Supreme Court justice call a protest against injustices, and oppressive stupid and dumb, and I feel the same way. I feel it’s unfortunate. But honestly, if we’re going honest about the justice, she never really was understanding of the intersectionality of women and blackness. She, in her 13 years as a federal judge didn’t hire one Black clerk. This is something that had been discussed in black legal circles. She only hired one black Supreme Court clerk.”

Behar asked, “How many did she have?”

Hostin replied, “Over the years, she had dozens.”

